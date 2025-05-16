Party chief urges Nghệ An to lead as a model of modern development

NGHỆ AN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called on Nghệ An Province to become a model of modern local development in the new era, marked by progressive governance, social innovation, technological capability and a spirit of human aspiration.

He made the request during a working session with the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee on Wednesday, as part of his visit commemorating the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2025). The occasion underscored a shared commitment to advancing the locality, as the birthplace of Hồ Chí Minh, into a new stage of growth.

At the meeting, Provincial Party Secretary Nguyễn Đức Trung reported that from 2021 to 2024, the province recorded an average annual growth rate of 7.89 per cent, exceeding the 6.97 per cent of the 2016–2020 period.

Its 2024 gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reached VNĐ216.9 trillion (US$8.36 billion), ranking 10th among 63 cities and provinces nationwide. Budget revenue reached VNĐ89.4 trillion ($3.44 billion), growing an average of 9.4 per cent annually, and is projected to hit VNĐ26 trillion (approxiamately $1 billion) this year, in line with party congress targets.

Over the past three years, the province has consistently ranked among the top ten localities in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, with total registered capital exceeding $4.81 billion, 4.5 times the cumulative amount recorded before 2020. From early 2023 to May 10, 2025, the province supported the construction or renovation of 16,202 homes for the poor, achieving 76.5 per cent of its 2023–2025 target.

Praising these accomplishments, General Secretary Lâm urged Nghệ An to identify and address development bottlenecks and strive to become a growth pole not only for the region, but for the entire country.

He emphasised that while Nghệ An holds substantial potential from its workforce and natural assets to its strategic location and connectivity, these advantages will not materialise into power without bold thinking, decisive action and an ambitious vision.

"Only breakthrough thinking, determined action and great ambition can turn potential into real strength and elevate Nghệ An into a national growth engine," he said, encouraging the province to break away from old development inertia and embrace a modern growth model driven by technology and knowledge.

Lâm also urged Nghệ An to seize its historical opportunity, with the Politburo's issuance of Resolution 39 and the granting of special mechanisms, to pioneer a modern development model for the central region in this new era.

To meet its 2025 growth target of 10.5 per cent, the Party chief outlined five strategic orientations.

First, he emphasised the need to ensure a stable, secure and favourable environment for development and for improving the quality of people's lif. He stressed that the Party must maintain its central leadership role in all key decisions. At the same time, national defence and border security must be firmly protected. He called for the development of a team of capable and politically steadfast officials, distinguished by integrity and a mindset of innovation.

Second, he urged the province to move away from an extensive growth model and transition toward innovation-driven development that prioritises efficiency and high added value. This new growth model should be anchored in science, technology and human capital. He encouraged Nghệ An to establish satellite growth zones in its mountainous regions and gradually form communal cluster hubs, ensuring that every citizen is included in the journey forward.

Third, he called for the province to develop its economy around four strategic pillars: the green economy, the digital economy, the marine economy and the knowledge economy. This includes promoting organic agriculture, clean industrial production, ecological urban development, circular economy models and high-quality service sectors.

Fourth, he emphasised that the private sector should become one of the most important drivers of the local economy. To achieve this, Nghệ An must continue improving its investment and business climate, with the goal of joining the top ten provinces nationwide in the Provincial Competitiveness Index. He also advocated for building a robust ecosystem that supports private-sector innovation and entrepreneurship.

Fifth, he underlined the importance of strengthening the Party itself and building a government that is clean, efficient and effective.

Earlier the same day, Lâm and the delegation visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Lê Thị Sáu, born in 1923 and the mother of two fallen soldiers, at her home in Bến Thủy Ward, Vinh City. — VNS