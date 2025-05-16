NA discusses special policies for private sector development, law building

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers are discussing some special mechanisms and policies for developing the private economic sector and creating breakthroughs in law making and enforcement on Friday, as part of the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing 9th session.

In the morning, they continue to scrutinise an NA draft resolution on some special mechanisms and policies for developing the private sector.

Another NA draft resolution also comes under consideration, covering several special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in law making and enforcement. It consists of 12 articles, stipulating a number of special mechanisms and policies on finance, human resources, development and application of digital technology, digital transformation, along with some tasks and activities of law enforcement that directly support law making.

The draft also includes regulations on the fund for supporting the development of policies and laws. It is proposed to be a non-budget state financial fund which has 0.5 per cent of its charter capital coming from the State budget and can receive funding from legal sources of domestic organisations and individuals.

In the afternoon, lawmakers will listen to a State budget balance report for 2023, an auditing report on the 2023 state budget balance, and a report on the verification of the 2023 state budget balance.

After that, legislators will discuss in groups a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations, a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, and an NA resolution revising the rules of NA sessions. — VNS