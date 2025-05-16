Communist parties of Việt Nam, UK tighten relations

LONDON – Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Đỗ Minh Hùng has recently held a meeting with representatives of communist parties and left-wing friends in the country, including the Communist Party of Britain (CPB) and the New Communist Party of Britain (NCP), to discuss the Việt Nam-UK bilateral relations, as well as promote cooperation between communist parties.

The May 14 meeting took place in the context that Việt Nam has been celebrating many important historical milestones in 2025, such as the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930), the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975), the 135th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890) and the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945).

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Hùng emphasised the importance of the Việt Nam-UK Strategic Partnership which was established in 2010.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening relations with the UK in the fields of economy, trade, education and culture.

In particular, the ambassador expressed his desire to promote exchanges between political organisations of the two countries, including communist parties, to share experiences and strengthen international solidarity.

Hùng also noted his hope that the CPB will continue serving as a bridge, bringing the image of Việt Nam closer to the British people and political movements in the UK.

On this occasion, Nguyễn Tuấn Việt, Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy, reviewed Việt Nam's achievements over the past 80 years, especially those recorded since the Đổi mới (Renewal) in 1986, the foundations that helped Việt Nam become the 35th largest economy in the world in 2024, with high growth rates for many consecutive years.

CPB Chair Ruth Styles commended Việt Nam's achievements as well as the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)'s role in leading the country to overcome challenges and make significant progress.

Styles and other CPB members expressed their pride as they recalled profound memories of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, particularly while watching documentaries on international movements against the unjust war waged by US imperialists in Việt Nam.

The two sides discussed future cooperation activities, including sharing leadership and organisation experiences, increasing political dialogues, and supporting cultural exchanges.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the UK, Kiryl Whittaker, a researcher on Việt Nam, expressed his deep impression of Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements on the path towards socialism, especially the new era - that of the nation’s era. — VNS