Six defendants prosecuted in labour fraud case

HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Police Agency, under the Ministry of Public Security, has started legal proceedings against six individuals involved in a labour trade fraud case at Hoàng Long Investment Construction and Manpower Supply Joint Stock Company.

The defendants are accused of abusing their licences to send workers to work overseas and deliberately imposing excessive service fees on workers—far beyond the legal cost limits.

They have been also charged with violating accounting and tax regulations, causing financial losses to the State.

The six individuals have been prosecuted for: “violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences”.

They include Nghiêm Quốc Hưng, chairman of the Board of Directors and general director of Hoàng Long Company; Nguyễn Đình Thám, deputy general director of Hoàng Long Company and general director of JHL Company; Phạm Thị Hạnh, wife of Nghiêm Quốc Hưng; Đặng Thị Phương, chief accountant of Hoàng Long Company; Trần Hồng Hạnh and Nguyễn Thị Cẩm Anh, both accountants at Hoàng Long Company

According to the ministry, media reported complaints from workers about excessive service fees they had to pay to the company before being sent to work abroad.

This sparked public outrage, particularly as the most affected individuals come from impoverished, rural or mountainous regions.

Many had to take out bank loans or borrow money at high interest rates to afford the inflated service fees demanded by the company.

Police found that the company exploited its licence to overcharge workers and appropriate their money.

Investigators from the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes also discovered that Hoàng Long Company maintained dual accounting systems and falsified financial records to conceal revenue and evade corporate income taxes, causing losses to the State budget. — VNS