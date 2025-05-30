Police prosecute counterfeit cosmetics case tied to ex-Vietnamese singer

ĐỒNG NAI — Police have begun legal proceedings against a company in Đồng Nai Province for selling counterfeit cosmetics associated with an ex-Vietnamese singer and actress.

On Thursday, the Đồng Nai Provincial Police announced the initiation of legal action against the EBC Đồng Nai Medical Plant JSC after uncovering evidence of criminal activity related to the production and sale of Hanayuki Sunscreen Body, which had been promoted by former singer and actress Đoàn Di Băng.

The move came following an urgent meeting involving the People’s Procuracy and the Department of Health, where concerns were raised about the two cosmetic products: Hanayuki Sunscreen Body and Hanayuki Shampoo, which were distributed by the company owned by her husband.

Investigators found that the EBC Đồng Nai Medical Factory in Giang Điền Industrial Park, collaborated with VB Group Trading Service Company Limited in HCM City to produce the Hanayuki Sunscreen Body.

While the sunscreen’s packaging claimed an SPF of 50, tests conducted by the HCM City Drug Testing Institute on April 28 revealed a shocking result: the actual SPF level was only 2.4, a mere 4.8 per cent of what was advertised, which classifies the product as counterfeit under Vietnamese law, as it failed to deliver 70 per cent of its promised efficacy.

The investigation also uncovered that EBC produced a substantial quantity of the sunscreen, with 1,652 units sold at a price of VNĐ99,000 each, amounting to VNĐ163.5 billion in potential revenue from these counterfeit goods.

In addition, the Hanayuki Shampoo was found to be below quality standards for microbial limits, with test results indicating 470,000 cfu/g, far exceeding the acceptable limit of 1,000 cfu/g.

The Department of Health has issued an administrative violation record and imposed penalties on the company.

The findings have led to the recall of both products.

Earlier, the Drug Administration under the Health Ministry has pulled the Cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) certification from EBC Đồng Nai and suspended VB Group from registering new cosmetic products for six months due to violations of safety standards.

Authorities have recently uncovered numerous counterfeit products, including fake medicines and substandard health supplements, sparking public outcry.

Đoàn Di Băng, 36, who was once a singer and actress, has been actively promoting beauty products on her social media.

In a related move, the Ministry of Health has set up 15 inspection teams to monitor pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, traditional medicine, dairy products, and medical equipment across the nation.

Recently many Vietnamese celebrities have come under fire for misleading advertising and overstating the benefits of their products, causing public outcry.

Six individuals, including two influencers and a beauty queen, have been arrested for selling counterfeit food products.

Their item (known as Kera candy) was found to contain only 0.51 grams of fiber per box, which is far below the promised amount, and had dangerously high levels of sorbitol, posing potential digestive risks. — VNS