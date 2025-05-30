Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam to produce domestically 15 vaccines by 2030

May 30, 2025 - 13:19
By 2030, Việt Nam aims to master the production technology for 15 vaccine types. All domestically produced vaccines must meet standards equivalent to international benchmarks.
Covivac, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC). VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has set its sights on mastering the technology to produce 15 types of vaccines by 2030, shortening the initial deadline by five years, with all domestically manufactured vaccines meeting international quality standards.

Originally, under Decision 1286, the programme targeted that by 2025, Việt Nam will master the production technology for ten types of vaccines and the ability to manufacture at least three of them, including a combination 5-in-1 vaccine that protects against diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and either polio or hepatitis B.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to master the technology for 15 vaccine types, production of at least five vaccines, and assurance that domestically produced vaccines meet international standards.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long has signed Decision No 1018/QĐ-TTg, which amends and supplements Decision No. 1286/QĐ-TTg dated October 25, 2022, approving the National Programme to Ensure Vaccine Supply for Immunisation through 2030. The 2025 milestone has been removed, and the 2030 targets have been restated.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to master the production technology for 15 vaccine types with all domestically produced vaccines meeting standards equivalent to international benchmarks.

The country's vaccination production will include the 5-in-1 combination vaccine that protects against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, Hib, and either polio or hepatitis B.

The Ministry of Health has been assigned to coordinate with other ministries and relevant agencies to urgently develop a detailed plan for producing these vaccines. The plan must include a clear implementation roadmap and be submitted to the Prime Minister by the third quarter of 2026. — VNS

