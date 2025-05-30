People eager to offer feedback on amending the Constitution

ĐẮK LẮK — Đắk Lắk Central Highlands province is collecting opinions from the people, workers and Party members on amending and supplementing the 2013 Constitution.

The opinions collected come in a wide variety of forms, showing unity and a high consensus among the community.

Go to every house

In the Krông Na border commune of Buôn Đôn District, the local police force has coordinated with local authorities to go to every house. They educate and guide the people on how to contribute their opinions on the Constitution amendments and supplements.

Although the area is large and majority of the population are of ethnic groups, the work has gone relatively smoothly, with people being helped to practise democracy in constitutional activities.

Elder Y Nu Say Niê, who lives in Ea Rông Village, said that the police and local officials had explained the purpose and significance of collecting public opinions on amending and supplementing the Constitution and guided the elders to give their opinions on the VNeID application.

He added that this form of delivery was very convenient. He also expressed his interest and agreement with the two-level local authority organisation model.

Nguyễn Ngọc Linh, deputy principal of the Y Jút Primary School, said that the school management board already contributed comments and at the same time, encouraged teachers and employees to do so.

The majority agreed that the 2013 Constitution amendments and supplements are very suitable for the country’s current situation.

In Buôn Ma Thuột City, since May 10, the Tân Thành Ward Police have coordinated with mass organisations and community digital technology groups to establish 13 teams to go to local people’s houses and support them in offering feedback.

Nguyễn Minh Hòa, a resident, said that the information technology application, specifically the VNeID, created favourable conditions for people to get involved.

Hòa himself is very interested in the revolution of streamlining the apparatus and the two-level local authority organisation model. Therefore, he expects that the process of amending and supplementing the Constitution will ensure constitutionality and legality, leading the comprehensive reform of the political system apparatus to success and efficiency.

Along with contributing ideas, all sectors and units in the province are organising conferences, seminars and discussions to collect opinions from workers, Party members and the general population.

With a high sense of responsibility, they have all been actively studying the proposed changes and are happy to share many specific and quality ideas to the content of the draft Resolution amending and supplementing the 2013 Constitution.

Enthusiastic opinions

Hà Ngọc Đào, a member of the provincial Fatherland Front Committee and a former director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, said that the Constitution was the most important legal document of the nation.

The people's participation in the Constitution construction demonstrates national pride and self-respect, expresses the essence of socialist democracy for the people. The people are the masters of the country and their own destiny, he said. Through public consultation, the new Constitution will satisfy the people's wishes to truly build a democratic, prosperous and happy society.

After carefully studying each content and clause proposed for amendment, Đào sent his written comments to the provincial Fatherland Front for synthesis.

Regarding the draft Resolution content, Đào was pleased with the demarcation of administrative units and local authority organisation and the conversion of a three-level model to a two-level one.

The changes has been widely welcomed, with many leaders saying it will reduce staff, saving money for the State budget to focus on investment, care for and increasingly improving the people's living standards.

In addition, in recent times, socio-political organisations under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front experienced overlap and duplication in their work, so sometimes their activities are not effective. Therefore, Đào said the draft Resolution on the Constitution needed to clarify the role, functions and tasks of the Front.

The Deputy President of the provincial Young Entrepreneurs Association, Nguyễn Văn Huấn, said it was a strong, drastic, correct step, in accordance with the people's wishes, as well as expanded socio-economic development space.

Regarding the business aspect, establishing a two-level local authority was necessary to reduce administrative procedures, helping businesses easily expand production, said Huấn.

As a Youth Union official, Võ Tiến Tuấn Niê, secretary of the Đắk Lắk Province Youth Union, quickly studied, gave opinions and encouraged other students to also offer up their thoughts on the draft Resolution.

He is interested in how the draft Resolution will further clarify the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front in gathering and building the great national unity and, at the same time, more specifically stipulate the role and position of member political and social organisations, helping them to perform well as a bridge between the Party, the State and the people, creating momentum for the country's development.

Võ Tiến Tuấn Niê believes that the Constitution amendments and supplements will help streamline the apparatus and enhance the capacity of each member organisation under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Justice Đỗ Đức Hà said that collecting public opinions created a widespread and practical political and legal consensus, promoting the role of the people as masters in the process of perfecting the Constitution.

Before the end of this month, the Department of Justice will advise the provincial People's Committee to send a report summarising opinions of the people and sectors in the province to the Ministry of Justice. — VNS