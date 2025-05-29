Documenting Agent Orange

For more than two decades, Japanese filmmaker Masako Sakata has travelled across Việt Nam, capturing the enduring impact of Agent Orange. Her journey began due to personal loss but became a mission for justice and awareness.
Authorities in Bình Dương Province will intensify inspections of storage facilities as part of a broader campaign to combat smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods following recent Government directives.
A river of mud... that’s exactly what residents on Cát Linh Street in Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District discovered on Tuesday when they ventured outside. The slurry was caused by a tunnel boring machine underground, working on the metro line. The construction company acted fast to stem the flow and clean up the affected area.