Home Society

Documenting Agent Orange

May 29, 2025 - 17:08
For more than two decades, Japanese filmmaker Masako Sakata has travelled across Việt Nam, capturing the enduring impact of Agent Orange. Her journey began due to personal loss but became a mission for justice and awareness.

