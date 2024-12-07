Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Indian General appreciates VPA’s role in national development

December 07, 2024 - 14:09
Former Defense Attaché of India in Việt Nam General P.K. Chakravorty has reaffirmed his appreciation for the role of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) in the Southeast Asian country's national development cause.
Former Defense Attaché of India in Việt Nam General P.K. Chakravorty. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW DELHI — Former Defense Attaché of India in Việt Nam General P.K. Chakravorty has reaffirmed his appreciation for the role of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) in the Southeast Asian country's national development cause.

General Chakravorty, who worked in Việt Nam from 1996 to 1999, said that eighty years is a significant milestone for the formation and development of the VPA. This is not only a source of traditional pride for every Vietnamese person and a noble symbol in the eyes of international friends but also a source of fear for invading forces.

According to General Chakravorty, the VPA is a military force with which he has had profound interactions. It is one of the most professional armies, having achieved significant victories against French colonials and American imperialists, and assisting the Cambodian people in overthrowing the genocidal Pol Pot regime. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the VPA has been growing and making great achievements.

Regarding the modernisation of the VPA, General Chakravorty noted that Việt Nam outlined its latest modernisation strategy in 2016. The Vietnamese armed forces were able to fulfill international commitments by 2020 and are expected to be fully modernised by 2030. Việt Nam has made significant contributions to the United Nations peacekeeping mission, and the VPA has excelled in this endeavor. The presence of Vietnamese military officers in international peacekeeping missions has reaffirmed Việt Nam's responsibility for the world’s peace while enhancing the country's stature on the international stage.

General Chakravorty remarked that in the last eighty years, the VPA has achieved resounding victories, successfully completing its mission to fight, protect, and develop the nation. The VPA is always a source of pride and provides a strong support for the Vietnamese people. — VNS

