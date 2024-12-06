Việt Nam, Cambodia review friendship activities

PHNOM PENH – The Việt Nam -Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) and the Cambodia- Việt Nam Friendship Association (CVFA) convened a conference in Cambodia’s southern coastal province of Kep on December 5-6 to review their activities and outline 2025 tasks.

The event saw the presence of Men Sam An, Supreme Advisor to the King of Cambodia, Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) and Chairwoman of the CVFA.

In her address, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly and Chairwoman of the VCFA Nguyễn Thị Thanh said the event coincides with the 46th founding anniversary of the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation (December 2, 1978), now known as the SFDCM.

She said Kiên Giang, one of the 10 Vietnamese provinces bordering Cambodia, shares land and sea borders with Kep and Kampot provinces of the neighbouring country. Over the past years, residents of Kiên Giang and Kep have remained committed to preserving this traditional friendship, meeting the aspirations of the people for the sake of regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Thanh underscored the effective cooperation between authorities of Kiên Giang and Kep provinces in disseminating policies and laws aimed at building a borderline of peace and friendship, and in preventing cross-border smuggling, illegal fishing in historical waters, as well as any attempts to disrupt or undermine the traditional friendship and solidarity between the people of both nations.

According to her, the associations have upheld their role as bridges of friendship between people of both countries, bolstered mutually beneficial cooperation between localities and businesses, and helped enhance mutual understanding between young Vietnamese and Cambodians, thereby contributing to deepening the traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries’ Parties, States and people.

Both sides need to maintain regular meeting mechanisms to share information and experiences between their leaders and chapters at all levels while facilitating people-to-people, cultural, art and sport exchanges, she said, urging them to help firms expand investment, trade and tourism cooperation in a more practical and effective manner, and promptly address issues arising in border areas.

She called for joint work to step up the "Nurturing Friendship" programme, with a focus on diversifying its activities to encourage students to focus on their studies and listen to their concerns and aspirations, so that appropriate solutions can be proposed to relevant authorities.

The official was delighted that the Cambodia- Việt Nam Alumni Association (CAVA), after more than a year of operation, has attracted a large number of members and helped bolster friendship and cooperation between younger generations.

For her part, Men Sam An spoke highly of the two association's cooperation results in strengthening their countries' friendship, solidarity and cooperation, thwarting sabotage plots of hostile forces, and contributing to each country's development.

She also expressed thanks to the Vietnamese Party and people for their strong support and enormous assistance for her country throughout history, stating that Cambodia and Vietnam will always maintain their sound relations and mutual trust regardless of global geopolitical changes.

At the meeting, both sides agreed that they will continue following the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation signed on August 1, 2022 to raise public awareness about the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and fight against hostile forces’ attempts to spread misinformation and sow discord, considering them a top priority.

They pledged to share experiences between chapters, particularly those in provinces, districts, and communes along the border, as well as between HCM City and Phnom Penh. They also plan to strengthen coordination in social welfare activities, supporting the poor in border areas and Cambodian citizens with access to healthcare in Việt Nam.

A consensus on holding annual meetings to review the MoU implementation and set directions for future activities was also reached.

On the occasion, Thanh extended an invitation to Men Sam An to visit Vietnam and attend the VCFA’s 50th anniversary in Hà Nội. VNS