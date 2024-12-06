NA Chairman receives leader of Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

TOKYO – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn received President of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) Noda Yoshihiko in Tokyo on Friday (December 6) as part of his official visit to the Northeast Asian country.

Congratulating the CDPJ on its great success in the election of the Japanese House of Representatives in October, Mẫn highlighted the recent strides in the two countries’ relations, including the elevation of ties to the “Comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world” in 2023.

He also lauded the progress in connections between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the CDPJ as seen in their signing of a cooperation agreement last year.

Meanwhile, Noda affirmed that in his position, he will help step up exchanges and cooperation between the two Parties as in accordance with the signed deal.

He perceived that as working-age people account for the majority of Việt Nam’s population while the situation is contrary in Japan, the two countries can work together to support each other paradoxical scenario.

With its technical and technological advantages, Japan can assist Việt Nam to implement large-scaled projects and programmes, Noda said.

Appreciating Noda’s sentiments towards Việt Nam during his term as Prime Minister of Japan 12 years ago, Mẫn emphasised the CDPJ is a prestigious party in the Japanese House of Representatives, and that he believed with their prestige, the CDPJ and its President will continue helping to foster relations between the countries’ parliaments in the time ahead.

Japan is currently the largest provider of official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, he noted, calling on Noda to advocate the supply of new-generation ODA for infrastructure development projects in Việt Nam.

He said since the two countries still have substantial potential and advantages to be tapped into, they should enhance cooperation in various spheres to match their Comprehensive strategic partnership.

At the recently concluded 8th session, the 15th NA of Việt Nam adopted and discussed many important bills on investment and business. It is also working to perfect the legal corridor and the investment climate favourable for foreign businesses, including those from Japan, to boost stable and long-term operations in the country, the NA Chairman added.

On this occasion, the top legislator suggested the CDPJ and Noda continue supporting and creating conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work stably in Japan. VNS