High-level Lao Party delegation visits Hải Phòng City

HẢI PHÒNG — Politburo member, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and State Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany led a high-level delegation to visit the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Thursday, as part of his working trip to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the delegation, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Tien Chau said that in recent years, the city’s cooperation with the Lao provinces of Vientiane and Oudomxay has yielded positive results in several key areas such as Party and administration building, education and training, health, tourism, investment, and trade.

In terms of training cooperation, there are currently 117 Lao students learning at Hải Phòng’s universities, Chau stated, adding that delegation exchanges, friendly interactions, and information sharing have been promoted in recent years.

He told the Lao Party delegation that Hải Phòng has emerged as a major economic hub in Việt Nam, with a total GDP of US$16.62 billion, ranking sixth in the country.

The city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate for 2024 is estimated at 11.01 per cent, placing it third nationwide. It has also achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the first city in Việt Nam to experience ten consecutive years of double-digit GRDP growth.

Furthermore, in 2024, the city has attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) of $4.7 billion, 2.35 times higher than the set target.

Bounthong Chitmany congratulated Hải Phòng on its recent socio-economic achievements, affirming that his working visit presents a good opportunity for both sides to exchange and share experiences in Party building.

Appreciating the fraternal relationship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Hải Phòng and Lao localities, he affirmed that the Lao Party, State, and people are committed to working closely with Việt Nam to preserve and nurture the two countries’ special solidarity.

On the same day, the Lao Party delegation visited Hải Phòng’s Hồng Bàng district. — VNA/VNS