Nuclear power key to green transition and energy security: General Secretary

NINH THUẬN — With Việt Nam's power consumption set to soar in the coming years, nuclear power offers a promising avenue to diversify the energy mix, bolster energy security and accelerate the shift towards clean energy, stated Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

This remark was made on Thursday during his visit to the south-central province of Ninh Thuận, where Việt Nam's first nuclear project is set. He was accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking officials, including National Assembly Deputy Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải and Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc.

The halted Ninh Thuận's Nuclear Power Project was a key topic of discussion. The project was first approved by the National Assembly in 2009, involving plans to construct two nuclear plants -- Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 -- which were designed to occupy approximately 1,600ha of land and required the relocation of approximately 4,000 residents.

However, the project was suspended in 2016 due to economic concerns and shifting national priorities. This decision disrupted local development plans and left many affected communities in limbo.

Infrastructure projects were put on hold, public facilities in the affected areas deteriorated, and displaced families waited years for clarity on resettlement plans.

With the Party and State's decision to revive the project, hopes are high that it will not only resolve these long-standing issues but also bring significant benefits to the region and the country.

During his visit, the General Secretary emphasised the project’s importance for Việt Nam’s energy security and green transition, highlighting global advancements in nuclear technology, which make modern plants safer and more efficient, and the growing global reliance on nuclear energy to meet increasing electricity demand.

“Although history has recorded some incidents at nuclear plants, the probability of such events is exceedingly low," he said.

"Modern nuclear technology has advanced through several generations, making it far superior and safer than older systems.”

He also stressed the broader benefits of the project, including opportunities to train a skilled workforce, enhance the country’s technological capacity and participate in global nuclear supply chains.

He called on Ninh Thuận's citizens to support the project by allocating land and resources for its development, and pledged that the benefits would be shared equitably.

“The Government will ensure the best nuclear technologies, top consulting partners and the most qualified management teams are selected to operate this national energy project safely and effectively," he added.

During the working session, the local authorities shared a glowing report on the province's progress over the past five years.

The province’s economy grew 1.7 times compared to the start of the term, with an average annual GRDP growth rate of approximately 9 per cent, ranking among the fastest in Việt Nam.

Post-pandemic tourism rebounded rapidly, with visitor numbers surging to 3.4 million by the end of 2024, almost triple the 2020 figure. Average income per capita quadrupled, and the poverty rate fell from 9.34 per cent to just 2.69 per cent.

Lâm commended the province for its resilience and efficient use of resources, transforming what was once Việt Nam’s driest province into a growing hub for renewable energy, tourism and high-tech agriculture.

He urged authorities to continue leveraging the province's strengths to foster growth. Several areas of potential were highlighted, including the marine economy, renewable energy and chemicals.

The General Secretary also stressed the importance of good governance and inclusivity in development, encouraging authorities to build a strong political system that prioritises transparency and accountability.

“Fighting corruption and upholding ethical standards are crucial. We must also foster creativity and bold decision-making among leaders who dare to think and act for the greater good,” he noted.

Education, healthcare and infrastructure also featured prominently in his recommendations. He called for investments to improve schools, attract talent and develop infrastructure.

“Ninh Thuận must not only be a place where people want to work, but also a place where they want to live and raise their families,” he added.

In his concluding remarks, Lâm expressed confidence in Ninh Thuận’s ability to achieve breakthroughs. He called on the province to align its efforts with Việt Nam’s broader goals, particularly the vision of a 'New Era of National Transformation'.

“The opportunities are here, the conditions are right, and the path forward is clear. All that remains is for us to act – with urgency, determination and unity,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the delegation visited the Martyrs’ Cemetery in the province to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence. — VNS