Nuclear power development projects to restart: MoIT

HÀ NỘI — Nuclear power can provide a stable electricity supply and a green, sustainable power source for energy security, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The Politburo has agreed to restart nuclear power development in Việt Nam, according to the ministry.

The MoIT has conducted reevaluations and assessed actual demands to report to the Government on nuclear power development based on the Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8).

This topic was also mentioned in the draft amendment to the Law on Electricity recently presented to the National Assembly for review.

Reviews of the key electricity sources in the plan revealed that the national power grid could face a significant risk of capacity shortages during the 2026-30 period, posing potential threats to energy security.

The MoIT also said that the development of nuclear power of any scale – including small nuclear plants – must align with the direction of the Party and the State, and all investments must comply with the Law on Atomic Energy.

According to the ministry, thorough evaluations should be conducted on issues such as power capacity, site location and methods for ensuring electricity supply in coordination with relevant agencies during the planning and implementation of nuclear power projects.

Specific mechanisms will be customised for each nuclear power project and included in its investment proposal, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for review and approval.

Meanwhile, it is necessary to include policies on nuclear power development in the amended Electricity Law in order to facilitate the construction and development of this energy following the approval of authorities, the MoIT recommended.

Addressing concerns about security risks, public safety and nuclear waste management, the ministry affirmed that the investment, construction, operation, decommissioning and safety of nuclear power plants have been detailed in the atomic energy law and related legal documents.

Regarding the request for the Government to provide a report and roadmap for nuclear power development policy implementation in contribution to PDP8 and energy security, the MoIT stated that nuclear energy development progress to ensure electricity supply will be detailed during the review and revision of the overall power development plan once approved.

Since 2010, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has sent 323 students to pursue nuclear energy studies at multiple universities in Russia, and around 100 students to Japan.

Between 2006 and 2009, the state utility group Vietnam Electricity (EVN) also sent 31 students abroad to study nuclear energy-related majors.

They are seen as critical assets in advising, developing, and operating power plants when nuclear energy projects in the country are restarted. — VNS