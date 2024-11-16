Việt Nam observes World Prematurity Day 2024

BẮC NINH — The Vietnamese Ministry of Health and Bắc Ninh Province with the support of Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF hosted a special event on Saturday to promote access to quality care for newborns, particularly to low-birth-weight and preterm babies, in observation of the World Prematurity Day.

The day, falling on November 17 each year, is dedicated to raising awareness about infants born prematurely and the difficulties they face.

The theme of the day this year was "Over 13 million babies born prematurely every year. Access to quality care everywhere!" which highlights the stark global disparities in healthcare and calls for universal access to high-quality care for preterm babies, regardless of their birth circumstances or location.

Preterm birth remains the leading cause of death for children under five, and many who survive face lifelong disabilities due to inadequate healthcare. It is estimated that 13.4 million babies are born prematurely worldwide every year.

In Việt Nam, premature deaths account for approximately 45 per cent of all child mortality cases.

The theme of World Prematurity Day 2024 is a call for urgent action to close the healthcare gap, advocating for better maternal and neonatal care worldwide.

“Today, on World Prematurity Day, we are reminded of the need to minimise disparities in healthcare access. Preterm infants face significant challenges, making it imperative to have timely and equitable access to quality care, as this can significantly improve their survival chances, long-term health, and well-being," UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Silvia Danailov remarked.

"As we celebrate the resilience of these infants and their families, we also pay tribute to those lost to preventable complications, underscoring the urgency of our work," she noted.

In his call to action, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn stated that reducing premature and low birth weight births, and consequently lowering infant mortality, required a unified approach.

The Vietnamese official said that this didn't just involve the efforts of the Health Sector, but also necessitated collaboration from various Ministries, local authorities, and the community at large.

Additionally, he highlighted the critical role of expectant mothers' awareness, along with the support of international and domestic organisations.

Thuấn emphasised that their focus should be on implementing solutions for improved prenatal care, preventing premature births, and ensuring comprehensive treatment for premature babies. — VNS