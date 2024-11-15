Việt Nam steps up effort to empower ethnic minority women and children

HÀ NỘI The effort to improve the livelihoods of ethnic minority Vietnamese women and children under the National Target Programme's Project 8 has made significant progress, according to a conference held in Hà Nội on Friday.

The conference, organised by the Việt Nam Women's Union, gathered delegates and speakers from various provinces to evaluate Project 8’s achievements and shortcomings in enhancing gender equality and addressing urgent social issues. Since its launch in 2021, Project 8 has implemented initiatives in over forty provinces, focusing on dismantling gender stereotypes, reducing domestic violence, and improving access to education and healthcare for ethnic minority women and children.

Đỗ Thị Thu Thảo, Permanent Vice President of the Việt Nam Women's Union, highlighted the programme's achievements while acknowledging ongoing barriers. “This programme exemplifies our dedication to creating a safe environment where ethnic minority women and children can thrive. The impact is evident, yet we must continue tackling persistent challenges like access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in remote areas,” she remarked.

The conference celebrated the success of initiatives like 'Community Media Groups' and 'Trusted Addresses' that support women affected by domestic violence, with positive effects noted in provinces such as Đắk Lắk and Bình Phước. Đắk Lắk’s Women’s Union underscored their efforts to eliminate gender stereotypes and harmful practices by establishing hundreds of 'Community Media Groups,' reaching more than 200,000 people. Meanwhile, Bình Phước has expanded its 'Trusted Addresses' programme, which now includes almost 360 safe spaces for victims of violence.

Although Project 8 has achieved key milestones, surpassing four out of nine core targets, officials discussed the necessity of sustained efforts. Persistent issues include early marriages, domestic violence, and limited digital access, which particularly hinder women in remote and mountainous areas. In response, conference participants urged enhanced collaboration and resource allocation to continue the progress achieved to date.

The conference also addressed the effects of climate change on ethnic minority communities, which have disproportionately impacted women and children. Representatives from organisations like Oxfam presented strategies focused on building community resilience.

The Việt Nam Women’s Union and other stakeholders pledged to extend the reach of Project 8, aiming to tackle these pressing social issues more comprehensively by 2030. VNS