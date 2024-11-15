Comprehensive strategy is a must for national digital transformation: Permanent Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Effective and substantive national digital transformation requires a comprehensive strategy and focused implementation, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình said at the second National Forum on Digital Economy and Society in Bình Dương on Thursday.

With the theme of 'Innovative digital applications in industries and fields to develop the digital economy and improve labour productivity', the event demonstrates the determination of the country to promote digital transformation.

Việt Nam has made significant progress in global digitalisation rankings with its e-Government Development Index rising 15 places in 2024, putting it now at number 71 out of 193 countries and territories.

Việt Nam’s Global Innovation Index also jumped two places to 44 out of 133, while its Global Cybersecurity Index increased by eight places, at 17 out of 194.

The country’s 51,000 tech companies have generated 1.5 million jobs, creating a total estimated revenue of US$118 billion for the industry in the first nine months of 2024.

Revenue from software and digital services is reported to be $6.64 billion (up 9.9 per cent), while tech product exports are expected to reach $100.8 billion (up 18.3 per cent).

Việt Nam also boasts one of the fastest growing e-commerce sectors in the world, with the industry’s total revenue increasing by 23 per cent to top $20.5 billion in 2023.

In addition to digitalisation in the business sphere, digital transformation in social services and welfare has made significant progress, especially in education and training, health care, social insurance and administration.

While recognising these achievements, the Permanent Deputy PM stressed the need to address areas for improvement, such as local efforts in digitalisation, fragmented data, cyber security, public service quality, human resources for digital transformation and awareness campaigns.

Mentioning the important article penned by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on digital transformation as a key driver for the development of the workforce and the country’s development, Bình said that digitalisation, digital economy and society are an inevitable trend and a strategic choice, offering both opportunities and challenges.

The key is to demonstrate patience, resilience and intelligence to fully leverage opportunities, overcome challenges and achieve fast, sustainable growth, he said.

Therefore, it is important to innovate thinking and actions alongside improved policies and frameworks to drive forward the digital economy and society, he said.

Digital transformation in 2024, is based on four pillars: information technology, digitalisation of economic sectors, digital governance and digital data, said Bình, adding: " These are an important driving force for fast and sustainable socio-economic development.”

Priority, he noted, should be given to the IT industry, digitalisation of economic sectors to increase productivity, innovation and management, digital governance and data development.

It is also necessary to encourage proactivity and creativity, while mobilising resources and ensuring the involvement of the entire political system, businesses and citizens in this process.

Other areas of focus include building a safe and civilised digital ecosystem, developing high-quality and new technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, the Internet of Things, facilitating accessibility to advanced technologies and promoting 'Make in Việt Nam' digital products. — VNS