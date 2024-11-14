Shinhan Life Vietnam wins the Corporate for the Community Award- Saigon Times CSR 2024

HCM CITY — Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability (Shinhan Life Vietnam) has been awarded the title of Corporate for the Community - Saigon Times CSR 2024 for its CSR activities in Việt Nam.

The Saigon Times CSR programme is held annually to honour businesses that have made positive contributions to economic, social and environmental development. This is a platform where the spirit of corporate social responsibility is spread through practical contributions to the community and society.

With the theme of 2024 'Invest in a Sustainable Future', the award is a recognition and emphasis on Shinhan Life Vietnam's continuous efforts in nurturing future generations, with the belief that investing in children and youth is contributing to the sustainable development of the future generations of Việt Nam.

Shinhan Life Vietnam’s typical project focusing on the young generation in 2024 is the S-Career, the career orientation programme, a collaboration with the career education company SIF Career. The programme provides information, tools and methods to help students 'Choose the right major – Do the right job'.

After two months of implementation, S-Career has reached nearly 1,400 students and more than 150 teachers, leading to enthusiastic exchanges between students, teachers and experts. The project helps students have enough information to choose the right career, optimise future work efficiency, contribute to improving overall labour productivity and bring sustainable development to Việt Nam.

Shinhan Life Vietnam has started many projects focusing on other young generations, such as iLead Leadership Values Programme (a cooperation programme between Shinhan Life Vietnam with BNJ Vietnam), a community programme to give away more than 50,000 'Shinhan – An Bình' – Blood Cancer insurance policies for children aged from 30 days to 12 years old and activities to support treatment fee for blood cancer patients at the HCM City Children's Hospital, with total aid worth up to VNĐ600 million over the past three years.

General Director of Shinhan Life Vietnam Bae Seung Jun said that social responsibility plays a key role, not only for Shinhan Life Vietnam, but also for the entire Shinhan Financial Group. Therefore, in parallel with business development, the company will continue to focus and prioritise activities that demonstrate social responsibility.

Officially operating in Việt Nam since January 2022, Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company operates in the fields of life insurance, health insurance and financial investment, with a charter capital of VNĐ2.32 trillion. — VNS