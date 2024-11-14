Politics & Law
Home Society

Explosion in Bắc Giang claims one life

November 14, 2024 - 09:44
Preliminary reports indicated that the explosion resulted in the death of C., and his house sustained significant damage.

 

The scene of the explosion in Vô Tranh Commune, Lục Nam District, Bắc Giang Province, which claims one death. VNA/VNS Photo

BẮC GIANG —On the evening of November 13, 2024, an explosion occurred at the residence of B.V.C., 33, in Đồng Mận Hamlet, Vô Tranh Commune, Lục Nam District, Bắc Giang Province, resulting in his death and significant property damage.

Local authorities are actively investigating the cause of the incident.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud blast around 7.30pm, followed by flames rapidly engulfing the house. Images from the scene depict extensive damage, including scorched furniture and a destroyed roof. Fortunately, no other family members were injured.

The Lục Nam District Police are collaborating with relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the explosion. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses. VNS

