Home Society

Newborn infant trafficking ring busted in Hòa Bình

November 13, 2024 - 13:09
Police acted decisively after accumulating sufficient evidence, catching the group in the act of attempting to purchase the newborn baby.
The four suspects in custody. — Photo kienthuc.net.vn

HÒA BÌNH — Police in the northern province of Hòa Bình have dismantled a human trafficking ring involved in the sale of newborn babies, apprehending several suspects connected to the illicit operation.

Following comprehensive surveillance, police identified suspicious activities involving a group of individuals frequently visiting a woman, B.T.T., 35, who had recently given birth at Hòa Bình General Hospital.

The suspects, identified as Nguyễn Lê Thanh Tâm, 29, Dương Thị Hoài Vân, 33, and Dương Thị Thảo Sương, 33, were staying at a hotel in Phương Lâm Ward. While residing there, they allegedly took turns visiting B.T.T. to negotiate the sale of her newborn son.

The suspects have been transported to Hòa Bình's Criminal Police Department for further investigation. — VNS

