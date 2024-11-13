Newborn infant trafficking ring busted in Hòa Bình

HÒA BÌNH — Police in the northern province of Hòa Bình have dismantled a human trafficking ring involved in the sale of newborn babies, apprehending several suspects connected to the illicit operation.

Following comprehensive surveillance, police identified suspicious activities involving a group of individuals frequently visiting a woman, B.T.T., 35, who had recently given birth at Hòa Bình General Hospital.

The suspects, identified as Nguyễn Lê Thanh Tâm, 29, Dương Thị Hoài Vân, 33, and Dương Thị Thảo Sương, 33, were staying at a hotel in Phương Lâm Ward. While residing there, they allegedly took turns visiting B.T.T. to negotiate the sale of her newborn son.

The suspects have been transported to Hòa Bình's Criminal Police Department for further investigation. — VNS