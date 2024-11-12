Two more detained in HCM City’s expanding diamond smuggling case

HCM CITY — HCM City Police have reported that two additional suspects have been detained in an ongoing investigation into the illegal transport of 716 diamonds.

Nguyễn Thị Linh, 52, from Giồng Trôm District in Bến Tre Province and Lý Thị Ngọc Bích, 45, from Gò Vấp District in HCM City are now under investigation for suspected fraud related to an alleged attempt to influence the smuggling case for VNĐ1.2 billion (US$47,300).

Their detention follows the arrest of Indian national Prajapati Shaileshkumar Hareshbhai for allegedly smuggling the diamonds into the country.

During the investigation, police summoned Linh, who subsequently fled her residence, according to police.

While in hiding, Linh allegedly sought assistance from Lý Thị Ngọc Nga, also of Gò Vấp, who then allegedly involved her sister, Bích.

Bích allegedly assured Linh that she could use her connections to secure leniency in the case and offered to retain a lawyer for her, on the condition that Linh provided funds.

Linh then allegedly borrowed and handed over VNĐ1.2 billion to Bích.

Bích reportedly spent VNĐ150 million on legal fees, but took no further action.

The city police then conducted a raid and recovered over VNĐ1 billion from Bích’s residence.

Both Linh and Bích have since confessed to their involvement.

Police are now widening the investigation to uncover any broader distribution network tied to diamond smuggling in HCM City and nearby provinces.

On October 23, HCM City’s economic crime police, along with Tân Sơn Nhất Airport Customs and Tân Bình District police, discovered Hareshbhai during a customs inspection upon his arrival from India.

Inside his luggage, officials allegedly found small packets labelled 'IGI' and ten nylon bags containing stones later confirmed to be natural and synthetic diamonds worth tens of billions of đồng.

IGI may be an abbreviation for the International Gemological Institute, an organisation that grades diamonds and other gems.

Hareshbhai has since been charged and detained under Article 189 of the Penal Code for illegally transporting goods across borders. — VNS