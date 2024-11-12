Urgent directive issued as Tropical Storm Toraji strengthens in the East Sea

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday morning issued an urgent directive to bolster response efforts for Storm No. 8, known as Tropical Storm Toraji.

The directive, addressed to provincial People's Committees from Quảng Ninh to Bình Định and various ministries and state media agencies, outlines measures to tackle the growing threat posed by Toraji in the northern East Sea.

Toraji intensified on Monday, with the storm's centre moving to an approximate latitude/longitude of 18.5 degrees north and 118.9 degrees east by 4am on Tuesday. The storm's wind speeds are at level 10 (89-102km per hour) with gusts reaching up to level 12, and it's moving westward at a speed of 10-15km per hour.

Minister Lê Minh Hoan called for heightened vigilance. The directive urges continuous monitoring of the storm’s progression and strict control over seafaring activities. Local authorities must inform ship owners and captains about the storm's location and projected path to ensure they avoid hazardous areas or can return to port as necessary.

The Ministry has delineated a danger zone within latitudes 15.5 to 21.5 degrees north and east of longitude 114 degrees for the next 24 hours, subject to updates as forecasts evolve.

Localities are also instructed to mobilise rescue teams and resources in preparation for potential emergency operations.

Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency, and other media outlets have been advised to enhance coverage, delivering timely updates to local authorities and communities, particularly those involved in maritime activities.

The Ministry also emphasised the necessity for inter-ministerial coordination, with each sector contributing to emergency response efforts according to their designated roles.

All local authorities are to remain on 24-hour alert and provide regular updates to the Ministry. — VNS