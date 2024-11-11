Bến Thành - Suối Tiên metro line operates at 100% capacity in trial run

HCM CITY — After nearly a month of trial operations at 20 per cent capacity, in the seven days between November 11 and 18, HCM City's first metro line Bến Thành - Suối Tiên will operate at 100 per cent of its design capacity for a trial real-time run.

Trains will operate daily from 5am to 11.30pm, with intervals between trains ranging from four and a half minutes to ten minutes, according to the HCM City Urban Railway No. 1 Co., Ltd. (HURC1).

This 100-per-cent-capacity trial run is similar to what will be implemented during future commercial operations. The operation plan includes two scenarios: normal weekday operations and holiday operations. It is expected that 14 trains will run on the main line, with three back-up trains.

After November 18, discussions and evaluations will be conducted to plan the next phase of operations.

Previously, from October 14 to November 8 trials were carried out, including normal and emergency scenarios at 20 per cent of the designed capacity. Operational staff were mobilised in all positions, including train drivers, operation control centre (OCC) personnel and station staff.

Since early October, the Bến Thành - Suối Tiên Metro has conducted trial runs after theoretical and practical training for the staff of HURC1 (the company responsible for commercial operation). The trial operations are carried out in two phases, with phase 1 led by NJPT consultants from Japan and phase 2 conducted by HURC1 staff.

The trial runs involved 47 different scenarios, ranging from normal operations to emergency situations such as fires, explosions, power outages, flooding, and signal loss at various points along the entire Metro Line 1 route (including both elevated and underground sections).

To date, the entire Bến Thành - Suối Tiên Metro project has reached 99 per cent completion, with the remaining 1 per cent mainly consisting of final inspections and procedures before it enters full operation.

According to HCM City's fare proposal, for passengers paying with cash, one-way fares will range from VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ20,000 (US$0.28-0.79). For those using non-cash payment methods, fares will be less, set between VNĐ6,000 and VNĐ19,000.

A one-day pass will cost VNĐ40,000 ($1.6), allowing unlimited trips within the day, while a three-day pass will be priced at VNĐ90,000 ($3.6) for unlimited travel within three days.

Regular passengers can buy a monthly pass for VNĐ300,000 ($12), while students and pupils can purchase a discounted monthly pass for VNĐ150,000 ($6). All fares include passenger insurance.

The Bến Thành - Suối Tiên Metro is approximately 19.7km long, with three underground stations (Bến Thành, City Opera House, Ba Son) and 11 elevated stations. The line has a total of 17 trains, each capable of carrying 930 passengers, including 147 seated and 783 standing passengers. The maximum design speed is 110km/h (for the elevated section) and 80km/h (for the underground section). — VNS