Key tasks for implementing Tây Nguyên regional planning

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has given the green light to the future evolvement and development of the area which constitutes the Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia triangle.

He recently signed a decision on the agenda implementing Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) Regional Planning in the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Under the decision, six key task groups include economic structure transformation, infrastructure development, economic corridors development, urban and rural development, resource management and environmental protection and national defence and security.

In agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the planning focuses on developing high-value, ecological and large-scale agriculture associated with concentrated agricultural production areas that apply high-tech solutions suited to the region's natural conditions, concentrating on key crops.

It is necessary to create agricultural hubs linked with economic corridors, develop forestry and forest-based economies, encourage the planting of production forests in suitable areas to provide raw materials for processing plants, promote the cultivation of medicinal plants and non-timber forest products and ensure sustainable development of resource areas for economic benefit while protecting the environment in forest product extraction and processing.

For the industry sector, priority will be given to accelerating structural transformation towards increasing the proportion of processing and manufacturing industries and environmentally friendly, technology-intensive sectors. It will strengthen links with the south central and southeast regions, as well as the Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia Development Triangle, to expand material supply and product markets.

It needs to develop sustainable industrial zones and promote the establishment of sustainable, specialised hubs for agriculture and forestry processing associated with central urban areas and economic corridors as well as sustainably develop mining, bauxite and aluminium processing industries in Đắk Nông and Lâm Đồng provinces and mechanical, textile, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser and bio-fertiliser industries in the region. It will expand renewable energy industries in line with the national power development plan and natural conditions, especially in Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk provinces.

To develop service industries synergistically with agriculture and industry, the planning focuses on expanding supply and demand markets within and outside the region through regional connection corridors and seaports to international markets and strengthening border trade activities. This will mean infrastructure improvements at key international border gates, such as Bờ Y in Kon Tum Province, Lệ Thanh in Gia Lai Province and Đắk Peur in Đắk Nông Province to enhance trade with Laos and Cambodia.

Eco-tourism and cultural tourism will also be highlighted, combined with preserving and promoting the cultural values and identity of Tây Nguyên ethnic groups.

In infrastructure, the transport network will be enhanced to align with approved transport plans and leverage transport modes’ advantages, ensuring comprehensive and modern connectivity across the region to major ports, domestic and international airports, reducing transportation costs.

Energy infrastructure will be developed with the National Energy Development Plan and a modernised electricity network will be completed. Fuel and gas storage and supply infrastructure according to the National Storage and Supply Infrastructure Plan for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050 will be carried out.

The Tây Nguyên region will also concentrate on three pillars of digital transformation - government, economy and society, ensuring synchronicity and modernity, in alignment with the Information and Communications Infrastructure Plan for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050. VNS