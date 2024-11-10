Viettel ranked third in Fortune’s 'Change the World 2024' for social impact

HÀ NỘI — Viettel is third in Fortune’s 'Change the World 2024' list, which honours global companies making a significant positive impact on society and sustainable development. Viettel is the only Vietnamese company on the list and the only telecom company to be recognised this year.

The ranking highlights companies that lead in areas such as climate action, education and public health. Viettel earned its spot for its internet for school initiative, which has improved education quality in Việt Nam and its ten overseas markets. Since its launch in 2008, the programme has connected more than 46,000 schools, including in remote areas, providing free internet access to 25 million students, teachers and staff.

With an investment of around VNĐ2 trillion (US$80 million) over 16 years, Viettel has developed critical digital infrastructure for education, enabling online teaching, learning and access to resources. The initiative has helped increase internet access in Việt Nam from 15 to 85 per cent.

Chairman and CEO of Viettel, Major General Tào Đức Thắng said, “Viettel’s mission is to make the internet accessible to all. We have connected schools with ultra-broadband fibre optics, creating the foundation for the growth of digital learning applications. Beyond providing the necessary infrastructure, Viettel is committed to developing education-focused technologies, creating educational content, building a national education database and implementing an e-education system, including online learning resources and platforms for teaching and learning.”

The company was recently also ranked by Brand Finance as the strongest telecom brand in Asia for 2024. — VNS