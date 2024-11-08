Downed military aircraft's wreckage found in Central Highlands forest

ĐẮK LẮK — The wreckage of the Yak-130 military training aircraft that crashed on Wednesday has been located in Yok Đôn National Park today, two days after its pilots were forced to eject due to an in-flight emergency.

The discovery was confirmed on Friday by the Chairman of the Buôn Đôn District People’s Committee in Đắk Lắk Province.

The aircraft, belonging to the 940th Regiment of the Air Force Officer School, was on a training flight from Phù Cát Airport in Bình Định Province when its pilots reported encountering a problem that prevented them from landing safely.

After making three attempts to resolve the issue, they were forced to eject from the aircraft at an altitude of 600m as fuel ran low. Both pilots landed safely in a forested area in Bình Định and were rescued hours later.

A massive search effort was launched involving over 550 personnel, 33 vehicles and an Mi-17 helicopter, covering the three provinces of Bình Định, Gia Lai, and Đắk Lắk.

The wreckage was finally located on Friday about 250km from Phù Cát Airport, following a report from a local villager who heard an unusual explosion in the woods.

A closer inspection revealed that the aircraft had suffered severe damage, particularly to its underside. The still green leaves and branches surrounding it indicate there was only probably a small blaze or no fire at all.

Authorities in Krông Na Commune in Buôn Đôn District had offered a reward of VNĐ10 million (approximately US$400) for information leading to the discovery of the aircraft. — VNS