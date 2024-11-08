Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Downed military aircraft's wreckage found in Central Highlands forest

November 08, 2024 - 16:39
The wreckage was finally located on Friday about 250km from Phù Cát Airport, following a report from a local villager who heard an unusual explosion in the forest.
Yak-310 aircraft wreckage in Yok Đôn National Park. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐẮK LẮK — The wreckage of the Yak-130 military training aircraft that crashed on Wednesday has been located in Yok Đôn National Park today, two days after its pilots were forced to eject due to an in-flight emergency.

The discovery was confirmed on Friday by the Chairman of the Buôn Đôn District People’s Committee in Đắk Lắk Province.

The aircraft, belonging to the 940th Regiment of the Air Force Officer School, was on a training flight from Phù Cát Airport in Bình Định Province when its pilots reported encountering a problem that prevented them from landing safely.

After making three attempts to resolve the issue, they were forced to eject from the aircraft at an altitude of 600m as fuel ran low. Both pilots landed safely in a forested area in Bình Định and were rescued hours later.

A massive search effort was launched involving over 550 personnel, 33 vehicles and an Mi-17 helicopter, covering the three provinces of Bình Định, Gia Lai, and Đắk Lắk.

The wreckage was finally located on Friday about 250km from Phù Cát Airport, following a report from a local villager who heard an unusual explosion in the woods.

A closer inspection revealed that the aircraft had suffered severe damage, particularly to its underside. The still green leaves and branches surrounding it indicate there was only probably a small blaze or no fire at all.

Authorities in Krông Na Commune in Buôn Đôn District had offered a reward of VNĐ10 million (approximately US$400) for information leading to the discovery of the aircraft. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam’s path to sustainable poverty reduction

Poverty reduction is now one of Việt Nam’s three national target programmes, with the 2021–2025 phase aiming for a one to 1.5 per cent annual reduction in multidimensional poverty and a fall of over 3 per cent for ethnic minority households.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom