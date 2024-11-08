Cam Ranh seeks to become smart tourism city by 2045

KHÁNH HÒA — Cam Ranh, a coastal city in the central province of Khánh Hòa, aims to become a smart tourism city by 2045, creating a high-profile presence on regional and global tourism maps.

Cam Ranh's authorities are seeking public input to build into a new development plan, under which tourism will be established as the city's key economic driver over the next decade, providing a substantial boost to Khánh Hòa's Gross Regional Domestic Product.

By 2025, the city aims to attract about 300,000 tourists and generate VNĐ300 billion (around US$12 million) in revenue. To accommodate the demand, it will make available 2,000 hotel rooms, of which over 600 need to be rated four stars and above.

By 2030, the number of tourists is projected to reach approximately 450,000, with a revenue target set at VNĐ565 billion (around $22 million). Accommodation capacity will expand to 3,500 hotel rooms, with half meeting four-and five-star standards.

The city has even more ambitious plans for 2045, projecting an influx of 6.7 million tourists annually and 50,000 hotel rooms available, 80 percent of which will meet or exceed a three-star rating.

Several key infrastructure and tourism projects are planned to support this growth, including a Cam Ranh International Tourism Service Complex with an initial outlay of VNĐ2 trillion (about $80 million), an eco-cultural and spiritual tourism site at Hòn Rồng Mount, worth VNĐ200 billion ($8 million) and a wellness resort tailored for senior visitors, with an investment of VNĐ500 billion ($20 million).

Cam Ranh will also prioritise sustainable transport infrastructure to enhance accessibility and environmental friendliness. Notably, its ports and marina systems will be ungraded, along with the introduction of high-quality sea vessels and yachts, to elevate tourism standards. — VNS