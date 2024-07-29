Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Khánh Hòa’s Cam Ranh City to host first-ever lobster festival

July 29, 2024 - 11:45
The city provides the market with 2,600-3,000 tonnes of lobster every year.
At the press conference held in Cam Ranh city on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

KHÁNH HÒA — Cam Ranh City in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa will hold the first-ever lobster festival from August 3-11.

According to Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee Ngô Hữu Hiền, the festival will be an opportunity for Cam Ranh, dubbed ' a kingdom of lobsters', to popularise its staple, promote trade and expand the market both domestically and internationally.

The city will also enhance communications work on local lobster development planning throughout the event, as well as transfer and showcase new farming technologies, he added.

At a press conference on Sunday, there are many other activities scheduled for the festival such as a cooking event, a boat race, a culinary contest and performances of traditional art, expected to draw in many visitors.

Cam Ranh plans to make the festival annual, aiming at introducing and promoting local cultural values as well as economic and tourism potential.

Home to renowned Cam Ranh Bay and Bình Ba Island, Cam Ranh is considered in the same tourism league as San Francisco Bay in the US, and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The city also boasts nearly 80,000 lobster faming cages and provides the market with 2,600-3,000 tonnes of the shellfish every year. — VNS

lobster export VASEP seafood Khánh Hòa

Related Stories

Economy

Việt Nam records lobster export growth in H1

Việt Nam saw a record 30-fold growth in lobster exports to reach a total of US$130 million in the first half of the year, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

see also

More on this story

Economy

Iron out the wrinkles

Price competition has long been a problem hindering the textile and garment industry from entering the global supply chain. Việt Nam has not had a long-term specific plan for developing raw materials needed for the industry. This remains a weak point seriously affecting the sector.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom