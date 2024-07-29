Khánh Hòa’s Cam Ranh City to host first-ever lobster festival

KHÁNH HÒA — Cam Ranh City in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa will hold the first-ever lobster festival from August 3-11.

According to Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee Ngô Hữu Hiền, the festival will be an opportunity for Cam Ranh, dubbed ' a kingdom of lobsters', to popularise its staple, promote trade and expand the market both domestically and internationally.

The city will also enhance communications work on local lobster development planning throughout the event, as well as transfer and showcase new farming technologies, he added.

At a press conference on Sunday, there are many other activities scheduled for the festival such as a cooking event, a boat race, a culinary contest and performances of traditional art, expected to draw in many visitors.

Cam Ranh plans to make the festival annual, aiming at introducing and promoting local cultural values as well as economic and tourism potential.

Home to renowned Cam Ranh Bay and Bình Ba Island, Cam Ranh is considered in the same tourism league as San Francisco Bay in the US, and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The city also boasts nearly 80,000 lobster faming cages and provides the market with 2,600-3,000 tonnes of the shellfish every year. — VNS