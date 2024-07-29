Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Gov’t unveils action plan to accelerate industrialisation

July 29, 2024 - 07:25
To boost economic growth, the Government aims for an average GDP growth rate of around 7 per cent per year, lifting per capita income to approximately US$7,500 by 2030.
The construction sector records a 7.34 per cent expansion in the first six months of 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government has outlined a comprehensive action plan to continue fasttracking the country's industrialisation and modernisation by 2030, with a long-term vision extending to 2045.

The plan, detailed in a newly issued resolution, sets targets across various economic sectors.

To boost economic growth, the Government aims for an average GDP growth rate of around 7 per cent per year, lifting per capita income to approximately US$7,500 by 2030. A key focus is placed on reducing the agricultural workforce to less than 20 per cent of the total labour force.

Việt Nam aspires to become among the top three industrial powerhouses in ASEAN, with the industrial sector contributing over 40 per cent to GDP. The manufacturing and processing sector is expected to account for around 30 per cent of GDP, with a strong emphasis on high-tech products aiming for over 45 per cent of the sector's value. To further drive the economy, the service sector is projected to contribute over 50 per cent to GDP, with tourism alone generating 14-15 per cent.

The resolution calls for the establishment of large-scale, globally competitive corporations and the development of industrial clusters. It also urges mastering key industrial and agricultural value chains.

To achieve these goals, the Government has ordered ministries, agencies, and local authorities to take a series of measures. These include fostering innovation, improving policies and institutions, building a robust and self-reliant domestic industry, and enhancing the construction sector's capabilities.

Additional priorities outlined in the resolution are modernising agriculture and rural areas, further restructuring the service sector based on sci-tech and innovation, developing human capital, building modern infrastructure, and driving sustainable urbanisation.

The Government also pledged to reform financial and credit policies, optimise resource management, protect the environment in adaptation to climate change, and deepen global integration while safeguarding the domestic market.

Underscoring the importance of cultural identity, the resolution underlines preserving Vietnamese values and building a skilled workforce capable of leading the nation's industrialisation and modernisation while ensuring social welfare. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Laws

PM asks Japan for assistance in industrialisation, modernisation efforts

The Government leader called on Japan to assist Việt Nam in the building of an independent and self-reliant economy and the implementation of industrialisation and modernisation, while providing new-generation official development assistance (ODA) for large-scale strategic infrastructure projects such as road and railway ones in Việt Nam.
Economy

New approach, mindset on industrialisation, modernisation discussed

The internal strength and competitiveness of Việt Nam’s industry are poor while its added value also remains low. The local industry still largely depends on on foreign resources such as foreign direct investment capital, spare parts and components, said deputy minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Iron out the wrinkles

Price competition has long been a problem hindering the textile and garment industry from entering the global supply chain. Việt Nam has not had a long-term specific plan for developing raw materials needed for the industry. This remains a weak point seriously affecting the sector.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom