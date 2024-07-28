Society
Home Economy

Việt Nam, Laos strengthen trade relations

July 28, 2024 - 14:20
Việt Nam has consistently been one of Laos's top three largest trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching US$928 million by the end of June, an annual increase of 11 per cent.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng and delegates visit Vietnamese booths. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tú

VIENTIANE — The Việt Nam – Laos Trade Fair 2024 (VIETLAO EXPO), the largest annual trade promotion event co-hosted by the two countries’ Ministries of Industry and Trade, is being held in Vientiane from July 25 to 29.

At the opening ceremony on July 25, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Bá Hùng said economic cooperation has become a longstanding foundation in the bilateral relationship and is showing sound development. Việt Nam has consistently been one of Laos's top three largest trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching US$928 million by the end of June, an annual increase of 11 per cent.

Hùng expressed his hope that trade volume would exceed the 10 per cent growth target set for this year by senior leaders at the 46th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos intergovernmental committee.

The diplomat noted that many Vietnamese investment projects in Laos are operating effectively, significantly contributing to the local socio-economic development, creating jobs, raising incomes for thousands of workers and increasing the Lao state budget's revenue. Looking ahead, the two governments aim to raise the bilateral trade to $2 billion by maximising the two sides’ potential for commercial cooperation.

The expo features around 250 booths of businesses, with the Vietnamese section comprising 120 standard booths of nearly 80 reputable companies across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, agro-forestry-fishery and processed foods, textiles and fashion, handicrafts, interior and exterior decoration and consumer goods, among many others.

Vietnamese businesses participating in the expo aim to promote the national image, boost exports, expand distribution networks in Laos and northeastern Thailand, and showcase the strengths of Vietnamese industries. The event serves as an effective bridge for trade organisations, manufacturers, and investors from both countries to exchange experiences, transfer technology, and explore investment opportunities. — VNS

Economy

Masan Q2 earnings rise by 5 times from last year

Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN) has released its unaudited management accounts for the second quarter of 2024, with net revenues reached VNĐ20.13 trillion (US$794.1 million), a 8.2 per cent increase from Q2 last year, driven by a robust performance in its core consumer-retail businesses.
Economy

HCM City sees a rise in apartment supply in H1

Despite an increase in new developments and resumption of a number of stalled projects, primary market inventory of apartments in HCM City remains low, according to a Savills Việt Nam report on the first half of the year.
Economy

Realty market warms up, boosting bank credit growth  

According to statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s HCM City branch, real estate credit in the city has maintained a positive growth rate in the past three months. Specifically, March saw an increase of 0.96 per cent and the rise for April and May were 1.15 per cent each.

