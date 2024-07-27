Society
Home Economy

Vinatex PD&B inaugurated to provide comprehensive green fashion solutions

July 27, 2024 - 17:18
Vinatex PD&B will handle the design and product development phases within the supply chain, which traditionally held the highest value and were managed by buyers.

 

At the inauguration ceremony of Vinatex PD&B in Hà Nội City. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) officially launched the Vinatex Product Development and Business Centre (Vinatex PD&B), aiming to offer comprehensive green fashion solutions to corporate customers within the global textile and garment supply chain. The inauguration ceremony took place on 26 July in Hà Nội City.

Vinatex PD&B will handle the design and product development phases within the supply chain, which traditionally held the highest value and were managed by buyers.

Vương Đức Anh, Director of Vinatex PD&B, stated that the establishment of the centre aims to strengthen and enhance the internal linkage chain, with a focus on knitted products.

“We aim for the establishment of the Product Development and Fashion Business Centre to mark a qualitative change in building a market development team, developing new products, and establishing Vinatex's own product brand,” said Đức Anh.

Vinatex PD&B is equipped with modern facilities meeting international standards and follows green, sustainable trends. This aligns with Vinatex’s strategy to achieve net zero emissions. At Vinatex PD&B, customers are offered comprehensive product development solutions.

According to Đức Anh, the global demand for textiles has decreased by nearly 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, indicating significant changes in the business model of the global textile industry. Buyers now tend to seek suppliers capable of providing "value-added" services, with integrated chains and comprehensive services that meet quick, convenient, and accurate requirements, positioning them as collaborative partners rather than mere contract manufacturers.

Thus, the establishment of this centre aims to leverage the spinning industry’s capacity of 190,000 tonnes per year, the knitting industry with a capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year, weaving with a capacity of 170 million metres per year, and more than 100 factories across the country with a capacity of over 400 million products per year. This will form a closed supply chain from spinning, weaving, dyeing, finishing, and sewing to meet market demands. — VNS

