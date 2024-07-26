Cam Ranh to be an economic – logistics centre of Khánh Hoà

HÀ NỘI — Cam Ranh City will be developed into an economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technical centre in the southern region of Khánh Hoà Province, according to the city’s adjusted plan, recently approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

The city is expected to have a population of 320,000 by 2030 and 823,000 by 2045, from a current 130,000.

The north and east of the city is earmarked for urban area development. The west for natural preservation, eco-agriculture, eco-tourism and renewable energy. The eastern coastal area of Cam Ranh Bay will be for tourism.

Cam Ranh is in a strategic location for national defence and security and will be synchronously connected with Cam Lâm airport urban area in accordance with the Poliburo’s Resolution 09-NQ-TW dated on January 28, 2022 on the development orientation of Khánh Hoà to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Nguyễn Tấn Tuân, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said that the focus will be on raising resources for technical infrastructure development.

Cam Ranh is the second city in Khánh Hoà Province, alongside Nha Trang City.

It has the famed Cam Ranh Bay and Bình Ba Island and is considered in the same tourism league as San Francisco Bay is to the US and Rio de Janeiro is to Brazil.

The city also has Cam Ranh Airport, one of the few airports with the largest and longest runway in Việt Nam today. — VNS