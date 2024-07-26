HCM City annual international travel expo in September

HCM CITY — The 18th International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC) will be held from September 5 to 7, according to the city Department of Tourism.

Its scale is set to surpass that of previous editions with more than 500 local and foreign players set to participate, including tourism promotion and travel agencies, accommodation providers, airlines, and transport firms.

The event, which will have the theme “Responsible Travel, Creating Future,” will showcase innovative tourism products and services that meet the diverse needs of the global travel market.

The Mekong region’s most established travel trade event will feature an international buyers’ programme that is expected to attract 220 international buyers from 40 countries and territories, and facilitate more than 10,000 business appointments.

This initiative underscores the event’s commitment to offering unparalleled opportunities for direct B2B engagements between local and international tourism businesses, according to the organisers.

A series of conferences, forums, and workshops will be held at the expo to facilitate discussions between Government officials, tourism experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders.

A High-Level Tourism Forum with the theme “Responsible Travel, Creating Future” will feature 200 delegates.

The event at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will be organised by the city Department of Tourism and Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism. — VNS