Beauty expo Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam begins

HCM CITY — More than 2,000 brands are showcasing their products and services at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam beauty expo that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The annual international exhibition has brought together 600 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and territories, including Australia, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, and the UAE.

A wide range of products and services are on display, including professional beauty care equipment and tools, make-up accessories, beauty health supplements, erfumery, cosmetics, skin care, nailcare and haircare products and equipment, and beauty services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ben Wong, country general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser, said: “The beauty industry in Việt Nam is growing faster than ever. With a young population, increasing per capita income and rising awareness of self-care, the Vietnamese beauty market presents truly promising opportunities.

“Participating in this developing market brings a lot of competition, and beauty companies need to focus on innovation to stay ahead of their competitors.”

Since 2022 Vietbeauty, a major trade event in the beauty industry, and Cosmobeauté Vietnam, the longest–running international beauty exhibition in Việt Nam now in its 15th year have been held concurrently, he said.

The expo offers the opportunity for industry professionals to find suppliers and become distributors or retailers for well–known brands.

One of highlights of the event is the “Hosted Buyer” programme that facilitates business meetings and fostering business connections between manufacturers, importers, distributors, spa and clinic businesses.

Participants have the opportunity to schedule direct business meetings with exhibitors and explore new cooperation opportunities with prestigious brands worldwide.

The expo also includes a number of international conferences and expert–led workshops on topics such as new ingredients and fragrance technologies, the latest marketing strategies and insights for retail and distribution, business growth tips on Facebook and Tiktok, and personal cosmetic brand building.

The event, on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until Saturday. —VNS