2024 Hà Nội Semiconductor Investment Festival to start next week

July 26, 2024 - 15:47
The 2024 Hà Nội Semiconductor Investment Festival will take place next week, from July 29-31.
The festival will be held at the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park throughout three days. — VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 Hà Nội Semiconductor Investment Festival will take place next week, from July 29-31.

The festival will be held at the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park across the three days by Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) under the instruction of Hà Nội People’s Committee. 

The festival aims to organise meetings with associations, businesses and investors operating in the semiconductor industry and investing and trading in products belonging to the semiconductor and high-tech industry ecosystem in Hà Nội and other provinces.

It also provides information on the current development of semiconductor technology enterprises in Hà Nội and solutions to promote cooperations.

It will connect, promote investment and trade in the semiconductor industry in Hà Nội and products belonging to the semiconductor and high-tech industry ecosystem.

The festival is expected to attract more than 1,500 delagates. Activities within the programme framework include: conference on connecting investment and developing the semiconductor industry in Hà Nội in 2024; special discussion: potential and challenges in attracting foreign investment into the semiconductor industry in Hà Nội and workshop on 'developing human resources for the semiconductor industry in Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park' and a visit to Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park and special discussion: building an ecosystem for the semiconductor industry in Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

There will also be an exhibition to connect and promote investment and trade in the Hà Nội semiconductor industry, which take place across the three days. — VNS

