Iron out the wrinkles

Price competition has long been a problem hindering the textile and garment industry from entering the global supply chain. Việt Nam has not had a long-term specific plan for developing raw materials needed for the industry. This remains a weak point seriously affecting the sector.
Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN) has released its unaudited management accounts for the second quarter of 2024, with net revenues reached VNĐ20.13 trillion (US$794.1 million), a 8.2 per cent increase from Q2 last year, driven by a robust performance in its core consumer-retail businesses.
Despite an increase in new developments and resumption of a number of stalled projects, primary market inventory of apartments in HCM City remains low, according to a Savills Việt Nam report on the first half of the year.
According to statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s HCM City branch, real estate credit in the city has maintained a positive growth rate in the past three months. Specifically, March saw an increase of 0.96 per cent and the rise for April and May were 1.15 per cent each.