FDI inflow increases 10.9 per cent to $18 billion in January - July

HÀ NỘI — Foreign investors registered to put in more than US$18 billion in Việt Nam as of July 20, a rise of 10.9 per cent over the same period last year, according to the latest updates of the Foreign Investment Agency.

Of the figure, more than $12.55 billion has been disbursed, up by 8.4 per cent.

Average capital per project is $5.9 million, higher than the average in the seven-month period of 2023.

In January - July, new FDI flow totalled $10.76 billion, up by 35.6 per cent, and additional capital totalled $4.97 billion, up 19.4 per cent, while foreign investment through contributing capital and buying stakes dropped by 45.2 per cent to $2.27 billion.

Foreign investors were present in 18 out of 21 economic sectors.

The processing and manufacturing industry took the lead, with a total investment of more than $12.65 billion, or 70.3 per cent of the total registered FDI, up by 15.7 per cent against the same period last year.

The real estate business came second with a total investment of $2.87 billion, up 78 per cent, followed by wholesale and retail businesses with $740.5 million.

Among 91 countries and territories with investment in Việt Nam, Singapore is the largest investor, registering to pump nearly $6.52 billion in Việt Nam, up 79.1 per cent.

Hong Kong is the second largest investor with a total investment of $2.19 billion, more than doubling the same period last year.

Kyrgyzstan is a new investor in July with a project worth $5 million, making it the thirty fourth largest out of 91 countries investing in Việt Nam from the beginning of this year.

To date, 147 countries and territories have invested in Việt Nam so far.

Foreign investors invested in 48 out of 63 provinces and cities in the period with Bắc Ninh being the top destination, with a total investment of nearly $3.2 billion, more than three times higher than the same period last year, followed by Quảng Ninh with $1.56 billion, 2.2 times higher and then HCM City with $1.55 billion. — VNS