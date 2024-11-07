Politics & Law
Gov’t leader urges proactive response to Storm Yinxing

November 07, 2024 - 20:56
By Friday morning, Yinxing is expected to become the seventh storm to enter Việt Nam’s East Sea this year.
The projected trajectory of Storm Yinxing. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has called for proactive preparations for the approaching Storm Yinxing in Directive 114/CĐ-TTg, signed on Thursday.

As of 1pm on Thursday, the storm was located over the northeastern waters off Luzon Island in the Philippines, with wind speeds between 167-220km/h.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, by Friday morning, Yinxing is expected to become the seventh storm to enter Việt Nam’s East Sea this year.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, large waves, and thunderstorms, posing a significant threat to vessels in the northern and central East Sea (including the Paracel Islands and the south-central coastal regions) from Friday through Tuesday of next week.

Yinxing is forecast to be a powerful storm with complex developments.

To proactively respond and minimise potential damage, the government has requested that local authorities and relevant ministries promptly monitor updates and implement necessary measures.

These measures include informing residents of the storm’s risks; closely monitoring and ensuring the safety of vessels at sea and at shelter points; devising plans to evacuate residents from high-risk areas; securing dykes, reservoirs, and dams; and preparing personnel and equipment for rescue, relief efforts, and post-storm recovery. — VNS

Society

A timely escape

More than one hundred villagers from Kho Vàng village, Cốc Lầu commune, Bắc Hà district, Lào Cai province were found safe from Typhoon Yagi by hiding up on the mountain thanks to a timely escape orchestrated by the young village chief Ma Seo Chứ of the Mông ethnic minority.

