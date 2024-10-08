The calm after Typhoon Yagi hurts at least as much as the storm

One month after Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Việt Nam, leaving in its wake great loss of life and economic damage that could take years to overcome, aid partner UNICEF Việt Nam Representative Silvia Danailov wrote to Việt Nam News about the situation.

As children and families in provinces hit by the typhoon pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, more international support is needed to ensure they can fully recover from the disaster.

During my recent visit to Yên Bái, one of the provinces most affected by Typhoon Yagi in Việt Nam, I met children and their families. Different stories, different circumstances, but all of them sharing the same sorrow; all of them gathering the scattered pieces spared by the typhoon to rebuild their lives.

What were once vibrant homes, bustling with laughter and love, now stand as hollow, lifeless ruins. Thousands of places filled with cherished memories; a child’s first steps, the fragrance of home-cooked meals, the safety and care that only a home can provide.

The remnants of life – tattered clothes, broken toys, soaked photographs – lie scattered among the wreckage. These objects, once held dear, now serve as haunting reminders of a life that no longer exists in the same form.

Typhoon Yagi may have passed, but the grief left in its wake still howls like the winds that brought it. Families, already vulnerable, now face an unimaginable ordeal: how do you rebuild your life when you have lost everything? How do you explain to a child why a parent is gone, why their school has been washed away, why there is no clean water to drink?

The pain is not just in the immediate loss; it is in the uncertainty of the days ahead. The full impact of Typhoon Yagi will be felt for months, maybe years to come. For over five million children, life has irreversibly changed. Their futures are now clouded by the aftermath of this disaster.

Yet, the world did not stand idly by as this catastrophe wrecked lives and futures. Public and private sector partners in Việt Nam and around the world stepped in to support humanitarian efforts, including by providing the Government, UNICEF and the United Nations with the crucial financial support they needed to kick-start its emergency response. We are most grateful for this strong mobilisation and solidarity. Together, we are supporting the Government’s decisive response, providing immediate relief and long-term security and agency for all those affected by the disaster.

However, more attention and resources are needed to ensure children and families pick up the pieces and rebuild their homes, schools and hospitals into something that will stand even worse calamities. They need tangible, immediate support.

Restoring hope amid the ruins

In the face of such devastation, UNICEF is working tirelessly with its government partners to ensure that these children and their families receive the help they so desperately need. The response is swift and multi-faceted, designed not only to address immediate needs but also to lay the groundwork for long-term recovery.

UNICEF-supported teams on the ground have been distributing life-saving supplies for almost a month, such as nutrition products and water and hygiene kits, ensuring that the most basic needs are met in these critical first days.

School and kindergarten supplies are being distributed to flooded and damaged facilities so that children can resume their education without delay. This is vital, not just for their cognitive development but also for restoring a sense of normalcy in their lives.

But UNICEF, in line with the Government’s work, goes far beyond meeting basic needs. Child protection services are being mobilised to provide psychological support to children grappling with the trauma of losing their homes, their schools and, in many cases, their loved ones. These children need more than material aid; they need emotional healing.

The long-term recovery effort will focus on rehabilitating water and healthcare facilities, ensuring that the affected communities can rise again. UNICEF will support government partners to ensure that essential services are rebuilt or strengthened to be more resistant to climate shocks, with a child-centred and inclusive approach.

This also means advocating for greater international support and mobilising resources to ensure the children of Việt Nam are not forgotten once the news cycle shifts its focus.

A future filled with hope

Despite the overwhelming loss, there is hope. The emergency response is already making a difference. Children are learning, using their new books, pens and backpacks; while essential water, sanitation, hygiene and health supplies are reaching more communities. Families are beginning to plan for the future, knowing they are not alone in this journey. The storm may have shattered their homes, but it has not broken their spirit.

With continued international support, these families will rebuild stronger, more resilient communities. This is crucial, as Việt Nam is a country that is highly vulnerable to natural disasters; and climate change is only increasing their frequency and intensity.

Typhoon Yagi was powerful, but so is the human spirit, especially when nurtured by care, solidarity and compassion. Together, with ongoing efforts, a brighter, safer future is within reach for the children of Việt Nam. — VNS