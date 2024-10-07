Việt Nam makes great contributions to ASEAN’s policy making, community building: Lao diplomat

HÀ NỘI — Playing an important role in implementing ASEAN’s development vision, Việt Nam has made great contributions to policy making and the process of building the ASEAN Community across three pillars of Political-Security Community, Economic Community, and Socio-Cultural Community, stated Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's participation in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Vientiane from October 8-11, the Lao diplomat said that Việt Nam is a rapidly growing economy and playing an important role in the region.

The country’s relationships with many countries, especially major ones, have directly contributed to strengthening cooperative relations between ASEAN and partners through the ASEAN cooperation mechanism with partner countries, she said, adding that Việt Nam has firmly maintained the stance of promoting ASEAN’s centrality.

Particularly, Việt Nam's strong performance in promoting cultural exchanges and its “bamboo diplomacy” has been an important factor for the improvement of awareness and understanding on Việt Nam's position in the regional and world arenas.

The diplomat expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and with the flexibility and dynamism of leaders of other ASEAN member countries, the grouping will successfully realise the visions and goals set for particular periods.

Regarding the organisation of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, the diplomat said that Laos has chosen the theme of “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience” for its ASEAN Chairmanship Year in 2024, which is in line with the country’s policies and goals in the process of transforming Laos from a landlocked country into a regional integration and connectivity centre.

At the same time, it is consistent with ASEAN's common goal of turning it into an integrated, connected, and self-reliant region that can respond to all challenges effectively and promptly in the context of rapid and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, she said.

Following this theme, Laos has defined nine priorities, with four under the “Enhancing Connectivity” part - integrating and connecting economies; forging an inclusive and sustainable future; transforming for the digital future, and culture and arts; and promoting the role of ASEAN culture and arts for inclusion and sustainability. Under the “Enhancing Resilience” topic, there are five priorities, namely developing strategic plans to implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045; enhancing ASEAN centrality; promoting environmental cooperation: climate change resilience; women and children: promoting the role of women and children towards the systematic transformation; and health: transforming ASEAN health development resilience in a new context.

She said that so far, Laos has gained successes as the ASEAN Chair by hosting about 300 out of the 500 meetings and activities slated for this year. To date, it has been ready in all aspects for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings, the ambassador affirmed.

Highlighting the special ties between Laos and Việt Nam, she thanked the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for providing great support to Laos during its ASEAN Chairmanship in all fields, including contents, finance, equipment, and security.— VNA/VNS