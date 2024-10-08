Việt Nam actively and effectively supports Laos' efforts during its ASEAN Chairmanship: Ambassador

On the occasion of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s participation in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Laos from October 8-10, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, Nguyễn Minh Tâm, shared insights on preparations for the summit, its activities during its ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 and Việt Nam’s support and coordination.

Could you describe the atmosphere in Laos and the readiness of the ASEAN Chairman in 2024 for this important summit?

Following the success of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM 57) and related meetings held in July, the atmosphere in Vientiane remains vibrant, both in the streets and within government offices. The Lao people, particularly officials and civil servants, are working diligently to ensure meticulous preparations, ready to welcome heads of state and government leaders from ASEAN member countries and partners to the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits from October 8-10.

Recently, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference regarding preparations for these summits. About 20 main events are planned, with the participation of ASEAN leaders, partners and representatives from various international and regional organisations. Specialised subcommittees have thoroughly prepared everything, from the summit content and venue arrangements to accommodation, transportation, visa procedures, security measures, and media coordination.

With the experience of Laos’ previous terms as ASEAN Chair (in 2004 and 2016), its successful organisation of ASEAN events throughout 2024, and strong support from friends and international organisations, I am confident that Laos will host a successful 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits. This is an excellent opportunity for Laos to affirm its foreign policy of peace, independence, and cooperation for development with all nations, while further enhancing its multilateral and regional cooperation. By advancing socio-economic cooperation and promoting proactive engagement, Laos strengthens its role and standing in both the region and on the international stage.

How would you assess Laos' efforts throughout its ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 in achieving its agenda, particularly as ASEAN moves towards realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2025?

Laos assumed the significant responsibility of ASEAN Chair at a pivotal time for community building, as ASEAN works towards realising its Community Vision 2025. I highly commend Laos for its notable achievements in preparing and successfully organising key ASEAN events recently.

The year 2024 has been marked by Laos' remarkable efforts in fulfilling its Chairmanship duties. Thus far, it has effectively implemented the agenda under the theme "ASEAN: Strengthening Connectivity and Resilience," particularly through the successful organisation of AMM 57 in July. The Joint Declaration from AMM 57 stands as a major achievement of Laos' ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.

Despite facing complex and unprecedented global and regional challenges, Laos has shown strong commitment to ASEAN’s collective goals. It has actively fostered unity, reinforced ASEAN's centrality, and promoted regional cooperation in areas such as economic integration, digital transformation, and climate change.

Additionally, Laos has advanced security and defence cooperation while deepening ASEAN’s partnerships with its dialogue partners. These accomplishments affirm Laos' role and contribute to ASEAN’s sustainable development, ensuring growth and stability for the region.

Throughout 2024, how has Việt Nam supported Laos in its role as ASEAN Chair, and what is the significance of this cooperation for both bilateral relations and within the broader ASEAN context?

Since Laos assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship at the end of 2023, Việt Nam has consistently demonstrated its solidarity and close cooperation with Laos, both materially and through shared experiences. This commitment is reflected in specific actions: in early 2024, Việt Nam provided Laos with US$1 million to support the organisation of ASEAN-related meetings.

In March 2024, Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security gifted Laos 20 cars, 30 patrol motorcycles, and numerous electronic devices to ensure summit security. During a state visit in July, President Tô Lâm presented 20 Vinfast VF9 electric cars to facilitate transport for high-level delegations attending the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits.

Additionally, several Vietnamese ministries have contributed material support and shared expertise to help Laos fulfil its ASEAN Chair responsibilities.

During various high-level meetings, Việt Nam has pledged comprehensive support to Laos, from the organisation of major events to contributions on regional strategic issues. Việt Nam and Laos have closely coordinated to promote the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

Beyond diplomacy, Việt Nam has also supported Laos in enhancing economic connectivity, education, and bilateral cooperation projects. This effective partnership contributes to regional stability and sustainable development within ASEAN.

This cooperation not only underscores the deep friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive collaboration between Việt Nam and Laos but also elevates their standing in the international arena. Furthermore, it reinforces ASEAN’s centrality in addressing regional challenges, ensuring unity and sustainable growth across the bloc. — VNS