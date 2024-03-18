Việt Nam assists Laos in ensuring security in ASEAN Chairmanship Year

VIENTIANE — The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on March 18 handed over 50 vehicles to the Lao Ministry of Public Security to help it ensure safety for activities held during Laos's chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

With the hand-over being part of the Vietnamese Government’s assistance package to Laos in 2024, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Lương Tam Quang presented 20 cars and 30 motorcycles at the ceremony in Vientiane.

In his remarks, Quang expressed his confidence that Laos will effectively utilise the vehicles.

Receiving the gifts, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong highly appreciated the timely and practical assistance, which meets the actual needs and professional requirements of the Lao ministry. This reflects the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries’ Parties, States, and people, he said.

Earlier on the same day, while hosting a reception for the Vietnamese delegation, the Lao official expressed his wish for further cooperation with the Vietnamese security force so that the Lao counterpart successfully fulfil its tasks this year and ensure the absolute safety for international conferences held in the country.

For his part, Quang affirmed that the Vietnamese ministry always stands side by side with and is ready to cooperate and assist the Lao ministry in all situations. The two sides will maintain and improve the quality of their information exchange, situation grasp, and experience sharing, he said. — VNA/VNS