Home Politics & Laws

Leaders extend greetings on Ireland's National Day

March 17, 2024 - 20:43
Leaders of Việt Nam on March 17 sent separate greetings to leaders of Ireland on the occasion of its National Day.

HÀ NỘI — State President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on March 17 sent separate greetings to leaders of Ireland on the occasion of its National Day.

Recipients include Michael D. Higgins, President; Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (Prime Minister); Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éirean (head of the Lower House); and Jerry Buttimer, Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann (head of the Upper House).

The same day, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn cabled his greeting to his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin.

Việt Nam and Ireland established diplomatic relations on April 5, 1996. — VNS

Politics & Laws

Ministry inspects IUU fishing prevention in Bình Định

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến on Thursday inspected the implementation of the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Hoài Nhơn Township, the central coastal province of Bình Định.
Politics & Laws

Party official welcomes new Lao ambassador

Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Laos to Việt Nam, Khamphao Ernthavanh, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

