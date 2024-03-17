Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

National Assembly delegation inspects expressway project in Quảng Bình Province

March 17, 2024 - 06:16
The North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình comprises three component projects, stretching more than 126km.
A delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải inspected the North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình Province on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải inspected the North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình Province on Saturday.

Hải listened to reports about the project’s status and conducted an on-site inspection of the project's section passing through Bố Trạch District.

According to the report 90 per cent of the land needed for the section has been made ready for construction. Re-settlement has been carried out without delay to create a sense of security for local people.

A representative of the Project Management Board 6 said the North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình was proceeding on schedule, with land clearance reaching 95 per cent.

He said the disbursement of the fund allocated to the project was carried out as planned in 2023 and in the first three months of 2024. However, some obstacles remained, notably in land compensation.

In response, the Vice Chairman praised the project’s progress and urged continued public engagement and attention to resettlement to accelerate land clearance.

He also stressed the importance of drainage capacity, on which the board must focus to prevent the expressway from becoming a "flood barrier" that could have adverse effects on local people's lives.

Hải and other delegates also gave gifts to the workers and officials involved in the project.

The North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình comprises three component projects, stretching more than 126km. The local authorities have had over one million hectares of land cleared, compensating about 3,100 families affected. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Ministry inspects IUU fishing prevention in Bình Định

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến on Thursday inspected the implementation of the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Hoài Nhơn Township, the central coastal province of Bình Định.
Politics & Laws

Party official welcomes new Lao ambassador

Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Laos to Việt Nam, Khamphao Ernthavanh, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom