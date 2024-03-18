Việt Nam one of most important partners of Brazil: Brazilian official

BUENOS AIRES — Việt Nam is one of the most important partners of Brazil in Southeast Asia, Eduardo Paes Saboia, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, has stated at the Việt Nam-Brazil meeting recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brasilia.

The official hailed the strong growth of bilateral trade over the past 20 years, which topped US$7 billion in 2023.

Việt Nam and Brazil will continue to cooperate on the foundation of the common values of peace, friendship and mutual respect, he said at the event which marked the 35th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Brazil diplomatic relations.

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will visit Việt Nam in April, he added, expressing his belief that Việt Nam will contribute to the success of Brazil's G20 Presidency.

Meanwhile, Márcio Honaiser, President of Brazil - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, held that the two countries will be a bridge connecting the South American Common Market (MERCOSUR) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as other regional organisations.

In addition to economic and trade relations, the two countries commit to strengthening cooperation in technology, culture, tourism and sports to promote friendship and mutual understanding.

General Secretary of the Brazil- Vietnam Friendship Association (ABRAVIET) Pedro de Oliveira said that over the past 13 years, the association has worked closely with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Associations (VUFO) to contribute to the growth of cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị said that in 2024, Việt Nam and Brazil will organise various activities to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the diplomatic relations and the 17 years of comprehensive partnership, including a Vietnam Day in Brazil.

The diplomat affirmed the significance of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's visit to Brazil last September, stressing that Brazil is currently the largest Latin American partner of Việt Nam.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy held a ceremony to present the “For peace, friendship among nations” insignias to Miguel Peña, Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Bolivia; João Reis, Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Minas Gerais state of Brazil; and journalist Valter Xéu, CEO of Patria Latina Media Group, in recognition of their contributions to the diplomatic relations among Việt Nam, Brazil and Bolivia.

Earlier, Ambassador Nghị had working sessions with Celso Amorim, advisor to the Brazilian President, on the increase of high-level delegation exchanges and the realisation of commitments stated in the joint statement on Prime Minister Chính's visit to Brazil.

The diplomat also worked with Paco Britto, Vice Governor and Director for External Relations of the Federal District of Brasilia, on the organisation of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Brazil diplomatic relations and the Vietnam Day in Brazil as well as support to Vietnamese firms to explore the Brazilian market, and the seeking of location to name as Vietnam Street and honour President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNS