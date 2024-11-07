HCM City proposes fares for Metro Line 1

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Department of Transport has submitted a proposal to the city People's Committee regarding the fares for Metro Line 1, connecting Bến Thành and Suối Tiên.

According to the proposal, for passengers paying with cash, one-way fares will range from VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ20,000 (US$0.28-0.79). For those using non-cash payment methods, fares will be less, set between VNĐ6,000 and VNĐ19,000.

For time-based tickets, a one-day pass will cost VNĐ40,000 (US$1.6), allowing unlimited trips within the day, while a three-day pass will be priced at VNĐ90,000 ($3.6) for unlimited travel within three days.

Regular passengers can buy a monthly pass for VNĐ300,000 ($12), while students and pupils can purchase a discounted monthly pass for VNĐ150,000 ($6). All fares include passenger insurance.

The Department of Transport said it has developed this fare plan using a cost-based approach, combined with comparisons to fares on the Cát Linh - Hà Đông Metro line in Hà Nội and studies from consulting firms on the public's affordability.

Metro Line 1 will receive subsidies from the Government to encourage its use and make it more competitive with other transportation options.

The line in HCM City, stretches 19.7km from the Bến Thành Station in District 1 to the Long Bình depot in Thủ Đức City. Construction began in 2012 and the line is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of this year.

Additionally, the department has sent a proposal to the People's Committee regarding a draft policy to support public transportation users and provide funding for bus and rail services.

The draft will be published on the city's official website for public feedback.

The city's budget is expected to cover 100 per cent of fares for war veterans, people with disabilities, elderly citizens aging 60 and above, along with children under six years old accompanied by an adult.

Passengers using bus routes connected to Metro Line 1, as well as those travelling on Metro Line 1 within the first 30 days of commercial operation, will also receive 100 per cent fare support.

Metro Line 1 reaches 99% completion

The city’s People's Committee on Thursday held a ceremony to award certificates of merit to contractors who have made significant contributions in accelerating the progress of various packages related to Metro Line 1.

The ceremony also saw the handing over of the taking over certificate (TOC) for package CP1b by the Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR). This is an important procedural step for the investor and the MAUR to begin the process of trial operations, moving towards the official launch of Metro Line 1.

At the event, Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Võ Văn Hoan presented certificates of merit to Japan-based Shimizu Maeda Joint Operation for their outstanding performance in speeding up the completion of all construction tasks for package CP1b.

GS Engineering & Construction Corporation was also recognised for its efforts in accelerating the construction of pedestrian bridges at elevated stations under package CP2 of Metro Line 1.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the MAUR said that the overall progress of the Metro line 1 project has reached 99 per cent. The remaining one per cent mainly involves final acceptance procedures and preparations for operational readiness.

Specifically, package CP1a has completed all construction work and is currently undergoing fire safety inspections and the final assessment of the completed project.

Package CP1b has made the best progress among all packages, having completed all construction tasks, including fire safety inspections and the handover of the project to the investor.

Package CP2, which includes the construction of 11 elevated stations and pedestrian bridges, has also been completed.

Package CP3 has been installed and is operating smoothly, with trial runs underway to assess its performance.

Currently, Metro Line 1 is working to finalise the remaining tasks and procedures to officially begin operations before the end of 2024. — VNS