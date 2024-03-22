Society
Home Society

Metro Line 1 requests another timeline extension

March 22, 2024 - 14:08
The administration pledged to put the project into commercial operation in 2024.
Two-way train testing across the line on August 2023. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Metro Line 1 in Hồ Chí Minh City, connecting Bến Thành to Suối Tiên, faces another delay, marking its fourth since 2018.

The city has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment to appeal for an extension of the commercial operation start date from the Prime Minister.

The urgency stems from the fact that the most recent deadline for the project has already passed nearly two months ago, yet the Government has not granted the requested extension.

The administration pledged to put the project into commercial operation in 2024.

Bùi Xuân Cường, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City, said approximately 97.5 per cent of the entire project has been completed. The contractors conducted two-way train testing across the line in August 2023.

However, making the project ready for commercial operation takes time because it requires many steps, including safety evaluations, infrastructure handover, and project closure procedures.

All are scheduled to be completed between January and July 2024.

In response, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương expressed reservations over the clarity of the request.

He urged the city to clarify the project's completion date in 2024 and evaluate the impact of these adjustments on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan agreement.

He said the city must review the backlog, assess investment efficiency and account for any additional costs arising from the timeline adjustments.

The goal is to avoid further extensions and ensure that Metro Line 1 becomes a reality for HCM City citizens. — VNS

