Website supplies comprehensive information about Điện Biên Phủ Victory

HÀ NỘI — A special website supplying information about the historical military campaign Điện Biên Phủ that led to the world-shaking victory of the Vietnamese army over French colonial forces in 1954 has been launched by Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the glorious victory (May 7, 2024), the website https://dienbienphu.nhandan.vn/ wants to recreate the grandeur of the victory that "resonated across five continents", and analyse the insightful political and military strategies of the Party, led by President Hồ Chính Minh.

Editor-in-chief of Nhân Dân newspaper Lê Quốc Minh said that the special website has been created “as a deep gratitude sent to the generations of our fathers and grandfathers who devoted their lives and blood for the nation’s independence and freedom”.

Minh has also emphasised that the website is a useful platform supplying information about the campaign in a complete, comprehensive and creative way.

The website offers a vast digitalised collection of printed newspapers published during the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign in 1954, as well as valuable books and documents. Readers can explore authentic articles and original writings that have been presented in the form of a multimedia e-magazine.

The entire progress of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign lasting 56 days and nights, from March 13, 1954 to May 7, 1954, has been represented in the form of 56 diary entries.

Each entry covers the progress that occurred at the Điện Biên Phủ frontline and at other fronts and localities across the country related to the Điện Biên Phủ battle, logistics operations and diplomatic struggle.

Together with the ‘Campaign Diary’, the page also includes report stories, comments, analysis and interviews with historical witnesses about military art and logistics, and about the courage and sacrifice of Vietnamese soldiers.

In addition to Vietnamese language, the website is also available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Russian. — VNS