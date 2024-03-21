Vietnam Register seeks solutions to solve automobile registrar shortage

HÀ NỘI — A number of automobile registration centres nationwide are likely to face a shortage of registrars as many of them have to serve prison sentences.

Amid increasing registration demand from April to July and last months of the year, congestion is forecasted at the centres in 31 provinces and cities as many centres have been closed for investigation.

According to the Vietnam Register (VR), Việt Nam now has 1,760 registrars working at 277 out of 293 automobile registration centres with 519 out of 545 registration lines qualified for operation.

VR leaders said the distribution of registration centres is uneven, leading to some places having a shortage and some having an excess.

More than 900 registrars have been prosecuted nationwide. Many more are expected to be prosecuted in the future, leading to the human resource shortage.

The VR estimated that there will be 70 registration centres in 24 provinces and cities forced to temporarily suspend operations, causing congestion of vehicles coming for inspection in these localities if there is no proactive solution.

Provinces like Bắc Kạn, Hòa Bình và Thái Bình even have no registration centres in operation.

Other provinces and cities may also be affected due to congestion of vehicles flocking from other localities.

The VR asked for permission from the transport ministry to allow the agency to utilise qualified and skilled registrars who have been dismissed from the Party and sacked from work until the court brings them to trial.

The VR will allow registrars subjected to suspension sentences and not banned from working to continue their jobs until December 31, 2025. — VNS