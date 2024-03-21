Society
Text campaign launched to support TB patients

March 21, 2024 - 15:48
From March 8 to May 6, mobile service subscribers can text TB to 1402 to contribute VNĐ20,000 (US$0.81) per message to the fund to help TB patients overcome the disease and reduce infection risks in the community.

 

Donors can access to the website https://1400.vn/hotrodieutribenhlao for more information about the campaign. Photo 1400.vn

 HÀ NỘI - The National Lung Hospital, the National Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme and the Patients Support Foundation to End Tuberculosis (PASTB) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 have launched a text message campaign to call for aid for TB patients.

From March 8 to May 6, mobile service subscribers can text TB to 1402 to contribute VNĐ20,000 (US$0.81) per message to the fund, which will help TB patients overcome the disease and reduce infection risks in the community. For more information about the campaign, donors can access the website https://1400.vn/hotrodieutribenhlao.

Each year, Việt Nam detects and treats more than 100,000 people with TB. However, the number of patients detected and reported in the community accounts only 60 per cent of the real figure. The rate of cured patients is maintained at over 90 per cent for new TB patients. About 70 per cent of multidrug-resistant TB patients use a long-term therapy and 80 per cent of multidrug-resistant TB patients use a short-term therapy.

Launched in 2018, the PASTB is a social, charitable, non-profit fund that supports the care, prevention and treatment of TB patients and people affected by tuberculosis. VNS

